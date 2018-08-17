Man risks life to take selfie with bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALASKA -- A man risked his life to take a selfie with a group of bears in Alaska.

The area is known for its bear activity, and broadcast live for bear watchers to enjoy online.

Last week, viewers saw a man walk into the river to take a selfie with six, giant bears who were actively feeding nearby.

Viewers were quick to report the incident to park rangers.

Rangers later confirmed two Alaska residents and tourist used an emergency exit on a bear viewing platform to gain access to the riverbank.

The three of them now face criminal charges.