Menomonee Falls wins border battle with Germantown

MENOMONEE FALLS -- A full house at Menomonee Falls for its border battle with Germantown in week one of the football season. The Warhawks strike first, quarterback Connor Leffler with the keeper and he goes nearly untouched for the 67-yard score. That makes it seven to zip, Germantown. But the Indians have one of the best running backs in the state, UW commit, Julius Davis. He gets loose, breaks a couple tackles and he's gone for 96 yards and the tying touchdown. Falls goes on to pick up the win from there.

Menomonee Falls 29

Germantown 19

Final