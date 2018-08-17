Milwaukee police seek critically missing 16-year-old Armoni Chambers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to find a critically missing 16-year-old girl. Armoni Chambers hasn't been seen since Friday, Aug. 17 near 24th and Chambers.

According to police, she's described as standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has a light complexion and a medium build — and black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a knee-length yellow sundress.

Chambers was missing for more than a month back in May. On June 18, Milwaukee police listed Chambers as "critically missing." Soon after, her mother says she received a tip that video surveillance showed Chambers getting on a Greyhound bus in Milwaukee, headed for Chicago. Over the next ten days, family, friends and activists followed every tip until they tracked Chambers down.

Anyone with information on Chambers' whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.