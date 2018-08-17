× Motorcyclist taken to hospital via Flight for Life after crash in Racine County

RACINE — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by Flight for Light late Thursday night, Aug. 16 following a crash in Racine County.

It happened around shortly before 10 p.m. on CTH K, west of 108th Street, in the Town of Raymond.

The driver of the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on CTH K went he went into the ditch, striking a traffic sign, and then going through an electric fence. The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries.

No additional details have been released — and the accident remains under investigation.