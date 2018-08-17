New Berlin Eisenhower takes out Plymouth in week one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- New Berlin Eisenhower welcome Plymouth to town for the opening week of the high school football season. Tied at 7 at half when Plymouth makes a play on defense. Ethan Kurtz corrals the tipped ball for the interception. But the offense can't do anything with it. Ike then takes the lead on the next drive. Jake Himmelspach rumbles 7 yards for the score. They make it 15 t 7 after the two point conversion. Eisenhower defense then steps up, Isaac Freichels gets a big mitt on this pass and Mark Shields pulls it in, and rambles for the pick 6. New Berlin Eisenhower pulls away from there for the win.

Plymouth 14

NB Eisenhower 29

Final