Police: 3 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, Aug. 16. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Florist and Appleton.

According to police, a 44-year-old man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound. The circumstances behind the incident are still be investigated.

Police are also investigating a shooting that happened in the area of 35th and Center around 8 p.m.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, showed up at a local hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound. Detectives are continuing to work on this incident to determine the exact location and circumstances.

The third shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of 61st and Thurston.

Police say a 28-year-old man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound while in the stairway of his apartment. Shots were fired between two groups outside on the street when the victim got shot from a round that went through the siding of the residence.

Police are seeking suspects and will continue to conduct follow up regarding this incident.