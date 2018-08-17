Ready for school to start? 3 healthy morning meals that are ready in minutes and good on the go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Let's face it -- school mornings can be a little hectic. But, if you're prepared, your kids can still get a balanced breakfast! Registered dietitian and cookbook author, Erica Cleven, joins Real Milwaukee with three meals you can make in minutes.

Chia Seed Pudding (with variations)

2 cups of milk, any variety

1/2 cup chia seeds

2-3 tablespoon pure maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Mix all ingredients together, cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Serve with a variety of fruit, nuts and/or seeds.

Waffle Iron Eggs and Hashbrowns

3 eggs

1/4 cup nonfat milk

20oz bag frozen shredded hash browns

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

Finely chopped veggies: broccoli, peppers, mushrooms (anything you would put in an omelet)

1. Heat waffle iron on medium-high. Spray each side with non-stick cooking spray.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and milk. Stir in potatoes, cheese and salt.

3. Scoop a layer of the egg mixture onto the waffle iron. Spread to about 1/2 inch from the edge and close. Cook for 5 minutes. Remove waffle when golden brown.

4. Eat immediately, or let cool and freeze for later. Reheat in a toaster oven for best results.

Smoothie Packs

1 cup fruit (blueberries, raspberries, mango, kiwi, cherries, strawberries, or any combination)

1/2 cup packed greens (spinach, kale or a combination)

1 small banana, cut into chunks

1 cup liquid (a variety milk, water, juice, brewed tea)

1 tablespoon ground flax seeds or chia seeds, optional

Place fruit, greens and banana in a small Ziploc bag. Freeze. When ready to prepare, place frozen ingredients in a blender. Add liquid and seeds, if using. Blend until desired consistency.