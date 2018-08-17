Several rescued as streets across Watertown flood after heavy rainfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERTOWN -- Several people needed to be rescued after eight inches of rain fell in Watertown. On Friday, Aug. 17, water quickly filled several streets.

"My vehicle got stuck on the other side of the viaduct over there," Bailey Balistreire said.

Balistreire called his friend and as they waited for a tow truck, they helped rescue two others who drove in and also got stuck.

"This morning I helped a grandma get out with her grandson," Balistreire said.

"Got the little kid out, sat in my car until they were able to get her vehicle out," Ben Gerstner said. "Water was almost over the hood of her car."

In another part of Watertown, the senior center closed due to flooding. Some used kayaks instead of cars.

"I witnessed a person drive around the barricade and try to make it through the flood waters," said Tim Halbach with the National Weather Service.

Just watched a personal drive around a barricade and float in Watertown. @NWSMKX pic.twitter.com/CGWcLJJT2h — Tim Halbach (@TimHalbach) August 17, 2018

Called 911 for the first time in my life today as I watched a man drive around a barricade. He said “It didn’t look that deep.” Fantastic work by @WFD_FireRescue to save this man once the car started sinking more. @NWSMKX pic.twitter.com/4Us42VoCXQ — Tim Halbach (@TimHalbach) August 17, 2018

Halbach's job is to promote weather safety. He was shocked when a car got stuck right before his eyes and took the video of the rescue.

"So then I got out of the car and went to make sure they're alright," Halbach said.

Still processing things from this morning, but a part of the flash flooding aspect that doesn’t get a lot of attention is the first responders. This firefighter from @WFD_FireRescue immediately came over to help the gentleman in his car and made sure he was safe. @NWSMKX pic.twitter.com/f2ulHQS05g — Tim Halbach (@TimHalbach) August 17, 2018

Firefighters were already rescuing another person in another car submerged in the water near by -- then they came to help this car.

"Our slogan is: Turn around, Don't drown," Halbach said.