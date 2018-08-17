MEQUON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Jonathan Clark House for Heritage Days. Put away electronics and experience life in Mequon-Thiensville as it was in the 1850s. Guests can step back in time and learn more about early settler life. The event features hands-on activities and fun for all.
About Heritage Days (website)
The historic 1848 Jonathan Clark House Museum is presenting “Heritage Days” event for families and youth organizations. In addition to the outdoor fun, there will be docent-led tours of the historic museum. Participants in the interactive tours will enjoy a step back in time to the days of pioneer life. The August 18th event will focus on early settler farm chores. The furnishings of the house reflect a farm family of ten in mid-19th century Wisconsin where they lived in a world without indoor plumbing, electricity, and even without electronic devices. Refreshments will be provided!