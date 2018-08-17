Video: Toy jeep bursts into flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. -- Frightening moments for a mother in Massachusetts, after her children's toy jeep burst into flames.

Michelle Kline says her son, 3-year-old Quincy, and his little sister, Nellie, were driving up the neighbor's lawn when smoke started pouring out of the jeep.

Kline sprung into action and pulled the kids out.

Kline says as soon as she got them to safety, the jeep burst into flames.

"It was alarming, like, how quickly it went up. It went from just a little bit of smoke to a full-on fire within, like, two minutes. So, that was the scary thing," Kline said.

The North Andover fire chief said the fire appeared to be related to the toy's battery, but figuring out the exact cause of the fire may be nearly impossible.

As for the kids, Kline says they don't seem to upset about losing their toy jeep, and she has no plans on replacing it.