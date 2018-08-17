Vigil held for brothers killed by gun violence near 6th and Center

MILWAUKEE — A vigil was held Friday, Aug. 17 for two victims killed in a shooting earlier this week. They were brothers.

Friends, family and loved ones gathered near 6th and Center to mourn the loss. It’s the same spot where the two men were killed on Wednesday. It is believed the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Community activist Tracey Dent says the violence in the city has gotten out of hand.

“We shouldn’t even be here today. We should not be here but there’s so much violence going on and it’s time to take a stand against the violence because we cannot let this continue,” Dent said. “It’s going to take everybody coming together to stop the violence in the city because if it affects one it affects everybody.”

Milwaukee police say several suspects have been arrested in the case.