2 North Shore firefighters attacked by bees while battling house fire

BAYSIDE — Two North Shore firefighters were injured while fighting a fire at a home near Glencoe Place and Lake Drive Friday night, Aug. 17.

It happened around 8 p.m. Crews arrived to find the back of a one-story home on fire.

According to fire officials, the crews were preparing for an interior attack when a large number of bees attacked two firefighters on scene — stinging them multiple times. As of Saturday morning, Aug. 18, the firefighters are expected to be OK.

One person inside the home was able to make it out safely.

Authorities say the owner knew about the hives on and around the home but they were already stirred up when crews arrived.

The fire was contained to the bedroom in the back of the house and the attic. Damage is estimated at $200,000 after extensive smoke and water damage.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.