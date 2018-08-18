× 3 injured, taken to hospital following vehicle crash on Highway 151

DODGE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 151 near Oakwood Road in Dodge County early Saturday morning, Aug. 18.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the town of Chester.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was traveling west on Oakwood Road and was attempting to cross over Highway 151 northbound lanes to turn south onto 151. Another vehicle was heading northbound and struck the car.

The driver of the car that was hit was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital. The driver and passenger in the striking vehicle were also taken to the hospital — but only with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.