Scarlett Johannson tops Forbes Magazine’s 2018 list of highest paid actresses

Scarlett Johansson has been raking in the cash this year. She tops Forbes magazine’s 2018 list of highest paid actresses.

With blockbusters like “Avengers: Infinity War” under her belt — the actress took home $40.5 million.

That’s nearly four times her earnings from 2017.

In second place, Angelina Jolie, who earned $28 million in upfront pay for “Maleficent 2.” Rounding out the top five are Jennifer Aniston — who raked in nearly $20 million, followed by Jennifer Lawrence and Reese Witherspoon.