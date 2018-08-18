× Menomonee Falls man killed in crash involving semi; 8th traffic fatality in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY –One person is dead after a car crashed into a semi on I-41 north of Highway K Friday, Aug. 17.

It happened around 3:45 p.m.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with rescue personnel from Allenton Fire and St. Lawrence Fire were called to the scene in the Township of Addison.

Investigators say the car, driven by a 37-year-old Menomonee Falls man, crossed over the center median and drove into southbound traffic on I-41. The car struck the driver’s side of the semi and continued under the semi’s trailer — where it struck the tandem axle, causing the axle to become dislodged from the trailer.

The driver of car was fatally injured. The semi truck driver did not have any injures.

Southbound traffic on I-41 between Highway 33 and Highway K was shut down for seven hours due to the investigation and clean-up efforts.

This is the eighth traffic fatality of the year in Washington County.