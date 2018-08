× MFD: 1 taken to hospital after crash near 60th & Lincoln Creek

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken to the hospital after a car crash Saturday morning, Aug. 18.

It happened near 60th and Lincoln Creek at around 10 a.m.

Police say it was a three-vehicle crash. Witnesses tell FOX6 a woman was taken from the scene in an ambulance and “did not look in good shape.”

