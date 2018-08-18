Oscar Robertson’s NBA title ring sells for $91,000 in auction

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 25: Lifetime Achievement Award winner Oscar Robertson attends the 2018 NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

NEW YORK — Oscar Robertson’s 1971 NBA championship ring has sold for a little more than $91,000 in an auction.

The ring the Hall of Fame guard won with Milwaukee for his only NBA title was the top seller from a collection of his items in the Lelands.com 2018 Invitational Auction.

Robertson’s Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame ring sold for about $60,000 and one of his game-used Bucks jerseys went for a little more than $50,000 in the auction that ended early Saturday.