Police: Group takes off with $60,000 in smartphones from Burlington Walmart

RACINE COUNTY — Burlington police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects who allegedly stole $60,000 in smartphones from the Walmart store located on Milwaukee Avenue.

According to police, the theft happened in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 13.

Surveillance photos show the suspects enter the store and leave with a cart full of merchandise. The group left in what appears to be a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 262-342-1100 or Racine County Crimestoppers.