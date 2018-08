RACINE — All northbound lanes of I-41/94 north of Kraut Road in Racine County have reopened following a crash Saturday afternoon, Aug. 18 — according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

The crashed caused major delays for motorists throughout the afternoon.

#RacineCounty, All NB lanes on I-41/94 at Kraut Rd are closed due to a traffic incident. #Planahead to avoid the delays. pic.twitter.com/sio7FI2X4u — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) August 18, 2018

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

The scene was clear by 4 p.m.