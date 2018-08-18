Video: Woman with $75K in purse run over in robbery attempt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas -- A woman was attacked and run over in a brazen robbery attempt.

The wild robbery in Texas was caught on surveillance camera.

The woman, who was carrying $75,000 in her purse after making a withdrawal at a bank in Houston, was followed back to her business and attacked by a man just as she left her car.

The woman's husband came to her aid but he was also assaulted by the suspected. That's when another suspect drove up in car and joined the attack.

The struggle continued and the man in the car reversed and ran over the woman -- but she wouldn't let go of the bag.

A nearby deputy saw the scuffle and arrested one suspect.

Authorities say they are still searching for the man suspected of running over the victims.