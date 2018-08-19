30K couples got married on Aug. 18, 2018 💍

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: A couple exchanges rings as they are wed during a group Valentine's day wedding at the National Croquet Center on February 14, 2014 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Approximately 40 couples were married in a ceremony put on by the Palm Beach Country Clerk & Comptroller's office.
Saturday’s date — Aug. 18, 2018 — must have a nice “ring” to it in more ways than one!
It’s apparently such a novel date, 30,000 couples across the country decided to get married — and that made it the most popular day of this year to get married.
This information is from “The Knot,” which is billed as the number-one digital wedding brand.
On top of all that — in some cultures, the number eight is considered a lucky number.