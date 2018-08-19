Chief Morales, city leaders to speak out Monday afternoon after 15 homicides in August

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales has planned a Monday afternoon press conference after a rash of violence in the city that has included 15 homicides in the month of August — 12 of them happening within 12 days time.

According to a news release, Chief Morales will be joined by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, local law enforcement and government officials to discuss “the department’s public safety efforts within the past six months and outline shared goals for the department and its stakeholders.”

Below is a breakdown of the 15 homicides in Milwaukee in August:

Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt on Aug. 13 announced 10 tactical deputies will join Milwaukee police officers in high-crime areas, “working cooperatively” to “address the violence and illegal guns in the city.” The sheriff said the deputies will be on the streets looking for individuals with violent felony warrants — as well as looking for indicators of things that are going wrong.

On Thursday, Aug. 16, Mayor Barrett said authorities are beginning a focused enforcement in high-crime neighborhoods.

Reggie Moore with the Office of Violence Prevention said the city is following a long-term plan called the “Blueprint for Peace” to stop the violence. They are trying to prevent what happened in 2016, when there were 24 homicides in the month of August.