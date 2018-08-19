Drone video shows firefighters securing part of collapsed bridge in Italy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENOA, ITALY -- New drone video shows firefighters trying to secure what's left of the Morandi bridge in Italy. Emergency crews at the scene worked to secure the area around the highway bridge in Genoa Saturday, Aug. 18.

Overnight, crews pulling more bodies from the rubble, and a local hospital treating one victim says the man died from severe head and chest injuries. This brings the death toll to 43.

A state funeral was held Saturday for the collapse victims. Italy also declaring it a national day of mourning.