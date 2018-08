× Police: Woman arrested after man stabbed near 55th and Townsend

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened overnight.

Investigators said Sunday, Aug. 19 a 33-year-old woman was arrested for attacking a 32-year-old man near 55th and Townsend.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody while the district attorney reviews the case for potential charges.