× Racine County man arrested after stabbing mother with butterfly knife

RACINE COUNTY — A Racine County man was arrested after he stabbed his mother in the leg in the Village of Rochester Saturday, Aug. 18.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. near Ryan Avenue and Stephanie Street.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area for a report of an intoxicated man who went after his mother with a machete and stabbed her in the leg with a butterfly knife.

The suspect left the house to sit in the backyard and was then arrested without incident.

He was taken to the Racine County Jail and is being held on the following charges:

Attempted homicide

Battery-Domestic Violence

1st degree Reckless Endangering Safety