Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma: Hundreds participate to raise money for research

GERMANTOWN -- Scleroderma is an auto-immune disease which is currently incurable-- but there are some people right in Wisconsin fighting to change that. Evan Peterson went to the Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma with more.

About the Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma (website)

Proceeds from this walk support the Scleroderma Foundation Greater Chicago Chapter, which serves Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. We provide support and education to scleroderma patients and fund innovative research into the cause and cure for scleroderma. Scleroderma is a chronic, often progressive, autoimmune disease - like lupus or multiple sclerosis - in which the immune system attacks its own body. It causes hardening of the skin and can also damage internal organs such as the heart, lungs and kidneys. Approximately 300,000 people in America are estimated to have scleroderma; 80% of them are women. The cause of scleroderma is still unknown and the most severe cases can become fatal. For more info on scleroderma and the Scleroderma Foundation, visit our website. About the Germantown walk This is the 10th annual Germantown Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma walk. It draws hundreds of individuals from Milwaukee and the surrounding communities and raises critical funds for the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago, one of the leading funders of scleroderma research.Participants join a walk through Kinderberg Park in Germantown, followed by refreshments and entertainment for the whole family. It was started by a group of local women in support of their childhood friend, who lives with scleroderma.