Waukesha Dairy Queen to host benefit for family of boy who died after being struck by pickup truck

WAUKESHA — A benefit has been scheduled for Monday, Aug. 20 at the Dairy Queen in Waukesha in honor of a 6-year-old boy who died when he was struck by a vehicle while on the way to the restaurant with his family on July 14.

It happened near Racine and Cheviot Chase. Police said the driver of the pickup truck that struck Logan Smith, who was on his bicycle, stayed at the scene to speak with investigators.

From 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, 10 percent of proceeds at the Waukesha Dairy Queen will benefit the Smith family.

The fundraiser has been organized by staff and families of Hillcrest School.