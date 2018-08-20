Alert passer-by notices smoke, alerts 7 sleeping residents to fire in their Grafton home

GRAFTON — Two adults and five children were able to escape a fire at their home that broke out while they were sleeping Monday morning, Aug. 20.

According to the Grafton Fire Department, and alert passer-by noticed smoke shortly before 6 a.m. and called to report the fire at 6th and Washington. That good Samaritan then alerted the sleeping residents to the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic.

There were no injuries reported, but there was significant smoke and water damage throughout the home.

Below are photos via the Grafton Fire Department, posted to social media:

