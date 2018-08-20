× Appleton police look to ID motorcyclist, truck driver involved in shots fired incident

APPLETON — Appleton police have released surveillance video in their effort to identify two men involved in a shots fired incident on Saturday, Aug. 18 — men they believe are involved with rival motorcycle clubs in the state.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. near Prospect and Memorial Drive — when a man on a motorcycle fired multiple shots from a handgun toward a truck that was turning north on Memorial.

The motorcyclist was then joined by several other motorcyclists and the group left the area together, headed westbound on Prospect.

Police said an investigation has revealed the shooter and victim belong to rival motorcycle clubs, and they’d like to make sure the man who was driving the truck is OK.

Police said this on social media: “The Appleton Police Department has made it a practice to not release video of a crime under investigation; however, we feel it is imperative for community members to understand the dangers presented by the behavior of certain individuals associating with motorcycle clubs in our community. A shooting, occurring in a residential neighborhood, in a high traffic area, cannot be tolerated by our community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Appleton PD.