Caught on camera: Milwaukee police need your help to identify burglary suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a business burglary that occurred early Saturday morning, Aug. 18. It happened around 2:11 a.m. in the area of 29th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue.

According to police, the suspects entered the business, obtained money and merchandise and fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 15-18 years old, 140-150 pounds., and 5’8”-5’10” tall. He was last seen wearing a light colored zip-up hoodie, light colored shorts, dark colored Nike shoes, and dark colored gloves.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 15-18 years old, 140-150 pounds, and 5’10”-6’0” tall. He was last seen wearing a light colored hoodie, jeans, and had a book bag.

The third suspect is described as a black male, 15-18 years old, 140-150 pounds, and 5’8”-5’10” tall. He was last seen wearing a light colored button-up jacket, dark pants, and had a book bag.

The fourth suspect is described as a black male with a slim build, 10-15 years old, and 4’5”-5’0” tall. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and dark colored shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.