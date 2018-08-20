× Coast Guard actively searches for swimmer missing at Harrington Beach State Park

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for a missing swimmer off the shores of Harrington Beach State Park in Ozaukee County.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office indicates they received a 911 call from a citizen at the park shortly after 1 p.m. It was reported that five persons, all from the Milwaukee area, entered Lake Michigan to swim. Four of the persons managed to get out of the lake — three with no injuries, one with life-threatening injuries. The injured person, a female in her 30s, was taken to a hospital.

One person remains missing. He is described as a male, white, in his 30s, wearing blue and orange swim trunks.

Current search efforts continue with multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Ozaukee County Rescue Boat, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office Rescue Boat, Flight For Life, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, DNR, Cedarburg/Mequon/Port Dive Teams, and Belgium/Fredonia/Cedar Grove EMS, assisting.

If anyone has information regarding the missing subject’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement along Lake Michigan’s shoreline to be in effect through Tuesday evening — because of strong rip currents and high waves.