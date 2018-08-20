Convicted sex offender to be released in Hartland, he’ll live on Merton Avenue

HARTLAND — The Hartland Police Department is notifying neighbors of the release of a registered sex offender — set for Tuesday, Aug. 21. Fortunato Carrion will be residing a 447 Merton Avenue, Apt #2.

Carrion has convictions for two separate incidents. His first conviction on April 30, 1987 is for first degree sexual assault. His second conviction on July 20, 1992 was for first degree sexual assault of a child. His offenses involved victims who were preteen, male and female acquaintances. The sexual assaults included sexual contact and intercourse.

Carrion’s supervision ends Dec, 4, 2021, however he is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry and will be on lifetime GPS (Global Positioning Satellite) monitoring.

He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors unless approved by the Department of Corrections, no contact with taverns/bars/liquor stores, no contact with his victims, and he cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs. He is to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He is required to have face-to-face contact with law enforcement for registration purposes and to comply with all requirements, and is a lifetime registrant of Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registration Program.

For any questions, contact the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections Sex Offender Registry at (608)240-5830 or the Hartland Police Department t (262)367-2323.

Carrion has served the prison sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is NOT wanted by the police at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear, rather it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public.