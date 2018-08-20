‘Definitely started crying:’ Packers’ CB Demetri Goodson sees first game action since Week 11 — in 2016

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ top two NFL Draft choices this year play cornerback, and last year’s top pick does too. Further down the depth chart, a veteran is putting together an emotional comeback story.

One step has led to the next for Demetri Goodson this preseason. When the Packers played the Titans, the cornerback saw his first game action since Week 11 of the 2016 regular season.

“My first game last week here, I didn’t think I would cry, but I had a little moment there where I really started to think about it. I definitely started crying. It was just a great, great feeling to be back out there,” said Goodson.

For the preseason game against the Steelers, it was go time for Goodson.

“Just going from kickoffs, I think we had like, nine kickoffs and that’s full speed, and I’m at the five, so the five, I’ve got linebackers and big guys trying to kill me out there. I’m at the five, so it’s basically a full speed every time. I think I did hold up like three or four times, and that’s just max, full throttle running and then gunner. I’ve got two guys trying to hold me up, so that’s like another fight out there too. I think I played like 20 snaps on defense. Put all that together and that’s a very, very long night,” said Goodson.

Goodson has been on a very, very long path since suffering a gruesome knee injury at Washington. For an elite athlete, who even played 69 games at point guard for Gonzaga in college, being on the sidelines is tough. Goodson’s approach was to attack his rehab.

So the obvious question now is where does all this go for Goodson? He’s a cornerback on a team that has a lot of young cornerbacks, plus established veteran Tramon Williams and holdover corner Davon House.

“The next chapter is all in God’s hands. Of course, I want to make the team and all that, but that’s not in my hands. I just control what I can have full control over. That’s what I have been doing throughout this whole process — just trusting in God and it’s been working for me, so that’s what I am going to keep doing,” said Goodson.

Goodson is eager to keep taking steps. He and Green Bay play again on Friday, Aug. 25 in Oakland — going up against another guy who battled back from a knee injury, former Packers’ WR Jordy Nelson.