‘Double Dare Live’ comes to Miller High Life Theatre Nov. 7, featuring original host Marc Summers

MILWAUKEE — Nickelodeon is bringing “Double Dare Live” to Milwaukee’s Miller High Life Theatre on Nov. 7.

According to a news release, “Double Dare Live,” inspired by the iconic game show “Double Dare,” will feature the original host, Marc Summers, and his beloved sidekick Robin Russo.

The live stage show will debut in Fayetteville, N.C., on Oct. 30 and will tour North America through November.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug.24 at 10 a.m., at the Miller High Life Theatre Box Office at 6th and Kilbourn, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or online HERE.

“Hosting the Double Dare Live tour couldn’t be any more exciting, and I look forward to bringing the fun and messiness of Double Dare to audiences across the country. Doing the show again with my sidekick Robin will fulfill childhood dreams of the generation that grew up with us and introduce this classic show to the next generation,” said Summers in the release.

“Double Dare Live” will feature two teams comprised of selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering brain-bending trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and ultimately facing the legendary obstacle course.

The brand-new “Double Dare” series premiered this summer — hosted by digital creator and actress Liza Koshy, with Summers providing color commentary on the challenges and lending his vast knowledge of the game and expertise to each episode.

“Double Dare” originally premiered on Oct. 6, 1986, on Nickelodeon, and ran from 1986-1993, making it the network’s longest running game show.

Below is a complete listing of fall tour dates and cities:

Oct. 30 Fayetteville, NC Crown Complex

Nov. 1 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Nov. 2 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 3 Baltimore, MD UMBC Events Center

Nov. 4 Norfolk, VA Constant Convocation Center

Nov. 7 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

Nov. 8 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

Nov. 9 Nashville, TN TPAC

Nov. 10 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

Nov. 11 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square

Nov. 14 Hartford, CT The Bushnell

Nov. 15 Newark, NJ NJPAC

Nov. 16 Rochester, NY Auditorium Theatre

Nov. 17 Schenectady, NY Proctors Theatre

Nov. 18 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center