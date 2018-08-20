‘Finally had enough:’ Man accused of attacking mother with machete after 6-day ‘alcohol bender’

RACINE COUNTY — A Burlington man is facing formal charges, accused of attacking his mother with a machete and butterfly knife.

Edward Esposito, 41, faces one count of first degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments, domestic abuse/threat, and one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments.

According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 18, deputies were dispatched to a home on Stephanie Street in Burlington — near the Rochester Fire Department for a report of a person assaulting his mother with a machete. Esposito was found in the backyard, where he was arrested.

Investigators spoke with his mother, 58, who was found with a puncture wound on her right thigh. It was also determined that her blood pressure was extremely high — near the levels of someone about to have a stroke. She said Esposito had “been on an alcohol bender” for six days, and that he came home “very upset,” and had taken a screwdriver and stuck it in the wall to hold up his Social Security card. He told his mother and her boyfriend “if you touch this, you will die.” She said she removed the screwdriver from the wall and told Esposito he “wasn’t going to do this in her house.” At this point, Esposito went to the basement and came back up with a machete and butterfly knife in his hands. She said her son forced her into a bedroom and “swung the machete at her,” but missed. He then stabbed her with the knife. She said Esposito then dropped both weapons and “said he was done” and walked outside.

The complaint says a preliminary breath test revealed a result of .240, and Esposito was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared before he was taken to jail. He told investigators he “hadn’t slept in seven days” and “had been drinking a lot.” He admitted to putting his Social Security card in the wall with a screwdriver and saw his mom pull it out. He said he went downstairs and “felt like he can’t do anything right.” He admitted he “got angry” and said he “finally had enough.”

Esposito made his initial appearance in court on Aug. 20. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and a preliminary hearing was set Aug. 30. Cash bond was set at $100,000.