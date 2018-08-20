From thin to thick: The tools, products that help your eyebrows look fuller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Are your brows a bit bare? Maybe you tweezed a little too much -- or maybe they've just thinned with age. No matter the cause, makeup artist Melody Sopa joins Real Milwaukee to help.

Today Melody is showing us how to make our eyebrows look fuller using the Motives Essential Brow Kit. It contains a wax and a powder. Application varies based on the natural shape and fullness of brows. For naturally unruly brows, apply the wax first to shape and sculpt followed by powder to fill in color for naturally even brows. For full, naturally shaped brows apply the powder first followed by the wax to set color for all-day hold.