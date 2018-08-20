‘Get kids interested:’ Germantown Police Department Youth Academy kicks off Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN -- From 300 applicants per position, to just 30, the Germantown Police Department is hoping to ramp up numbers and gain interest by preparing the next generation of officers.

On Monday, Aug. 20, they hopped over walls and climbed through structures -- hoping to one day land a position with the Germantown Police Department.

"My mom is a police officer, so I kind of want to take after her," said Kylie Otto, Youth Academy participant.

Forty kids, ages 10 to 13, were set to give their all this week during the department's inaugural Youth Academy.

"The whole idea is to get kids interested in law enforcement," said Officer Bob Case, Germantown Police Department.

They challenged themselves with a series of physical agility tests mirrored after the Cooper Standards.

"You have to do 29 push-ups in a minute, 30 sit-ups in a minute," said Case.

Officer Case said the five-day program is meant to simulate what officers go through -- from a foot-chase to testing your mind.

"The idea is, you are getting tired, getting fatigued -- can your mind still work and call out that suspect from the description we gave you in the car?" said Case.

From evidence processing, to a trip to the fire department, the kids would experience a lot.

"Get hands-on CPR training, stop the bleed, defibrillator training, and also put out a fire with a fire extinguisher," said Case.

The kids Monday appeared to be learning a lot and taking in the experience for different reasons.

Case said he hopes they walk away with life skills -- and it seemed Monday that some already had a better understanding of law enforcement's role.

"It'll make me feel awesome. It'll help me know that the cops are now my friends, and that I'm not always on their bad side when it comes to stuff -- and they can help me when I need help," said Nolan Rabehl, Youth Academy participant.

Graduation is Friday, Aug. 24, and there will be a full celebration and ceremony -- including the Honor Guard and police chief. After this program, they're eligible to be part of the Explorer Post once they turn 14.