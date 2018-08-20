× Green Bay Packers face first road test of preseason against Oakland Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Green Bay Packers face their first road test of the preseason when they travel to square up against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Friday, Aug. 24.

According to Packers.com, it is the first time Green Bay has played at Oakland in the preseason since 2001. It is also the third preseason match-up between the Packers and Raiders in the past five years. The Packers are 5-5 against the Raiders in the preseason since 2001.

If Green Bay wins on Friday, it will mark the fourth time in the last five years that the Packers have won three preseason games (2014, 2016-17).

The Packers will finish the preseason with a road game against the Chiefs in Kansas City on Thursday, Aug. 30.