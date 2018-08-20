‘I didn’t get his name:’ Woman grateful for good Samaritan who pulled her from floating car in flood on I-43

MILWAUKEE — Danielle Crawford of Milwaukee said Monday, Aug. 20 she is lucky to be alive after a terrifying morning commute on Friday. Floodwater rushed into her stalled car on I-43 near Green Tree — and she told FOX6 News she was in disbelief.

“I was headed to work. Normal day,” said Crawford.

The routine drive to work turned terrifying as Crawford traveled on I-43 Friday morning, Aug. 17.

“It was raining outside. A bit heavier than usual,” said Crawford.

The heavy rain swamped a section of the interstate in the construction zone near Green Tree. It turned the freeway into a flowing river.

“Out of nowhere, it was like, a lot of water. Just *whoosh!*” said Crawford.

She said the high water stalled her car.

“As other cars go past, they’re pushing me further and further into the puddle — into the flood of water,” said Crawford.

She climbed to the top of her sedan as the water consumed it.

“They kept driving. The water kept getting higher. The waves would come and it was splashing my body,” said Crawford.

She floated in agony until a good Samaritan came to her rescue.

“I didn’t get his name, but he came and he walked though the water. He came and got me off that car. He held me tight,” said Crawford.

For that, she said she’s forever grateful.

“If it wasn’t for him, I don’t know how long I would have been on that car,” said Crawford.

She said being in a car brings back this nightmare.

“It takes me back inside the car, strapped in the seat belt, surrounded by water,” said Crawford.

Over the weekend, crews were able to complete a sewage drainage project in the area. DOT officials said Monday the sewers are now functioning.

Crawford said she wanted to speak out to warn other drivers who encounter water on the road.

“If possible, go and reverse. Put your hazard lights on. Warn the person behind you,” said Crawford.