OAK CREEK -- It's a place where flavor experts develop the perfect blends to spice up your food. Carl spent the morning grilling up some tasty options at Asenzya in Oak Creek.

About Asenzya (website)

At Asenzya our culinary approach to projects is important to us. We understand that a seasoning and functional ingredient company is also a food company at heart. We employ trained culinary professionals that also have restaurant, product development and manufacturing experience. Asenzya™ encourages our partners to utilize our culinary experience to help innovate new concepts and flavor profiles.

To some people culinary arts is simply cooking great tasting food. But, at Asenzya™ that is only a small part of our culinary division. Our belief and practice is heavily founded in education; the culinary education of our partners and us is vital to our joint success. When you have a solid understanding of the history and roots of a dish you are preparing, it allows you to put your heart and soul into what you are creating.

Alabama White BBQ Sauce