× Man transported by Flight for Life after crash in Dodge County, alcohol believed to be a factor

DODGE COUNTY — A 21-year-old man from Hustisford was transported to the hospital by Flight for Life following a crash Sunday night, Aug. 19 in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Oaklawn Road and Maple Drive around 9:18 p.m.

The initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling east on Oaklawn Road near Maple Drive and failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a field drive and vaulted before coming to rest in the field.

The driver, a 21-year-old male from the Hustisford area, was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Inattentive driving and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.