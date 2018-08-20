Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 30th and Vine

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning, Aug. 20 near 30 and Vine. It happened around 5:20 a.m. This is the 16th fatal shooting this month.
No additional details have been released — including the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
- 1) 104th and Jonen, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 11:50 a.m., man killed
- 2) 19th and Fond du Lac, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m., 24-year-old man killed, 26-year-old man hurt
- 3) 7th and Keefe, Monday, Aug. 6, 3:15 p.m., Man in his early 20s killed
- 4) 5th and Center, Monday, Aug. 6, 9:30 p.m., 40-year-old man killed
- 5/6) Swing Park near Holton and Brady, Monday, Aug. 6, 11 p.m., 22-year-old man and 17-year-old boy killed
- 7) 58th and Townsend, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 11:30 p.m., 18-year-old man killed
- 8) 35th and Clarke, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2 p.m., 23-year-old woman killed
- 9) 26th and Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 9, 9:45 p.m., 41-year-old man killed, 47-year-old man and 48-year-old man injured
- 10) 76th and Melvina, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2 a.m., man killed – found unconscious in yard
- 11) 20th and Hopkins, Sunday, Aug. 12, in the evening, 40-year-old man killed
- 12) 10th and Burleigh, Sunday, Aug. 12, at night, 28-year-old man killed, 4-year-old boy hurt in triple shooting
- 13/14) 6th and Center, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 3 p.m., brothers killed
- 15) 37th and Oklahoma, Saturday, Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m., 21-year-old man killed