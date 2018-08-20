Flash flood watch for multiple counties Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 30th and Vine

Posted 6:40 am, August 20, 2018, by , Updated at 06:56AM, August 20, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning, Aug. 20 near 30 and Vine. It happened around 5:20 a.m.  This is the 16th fatal shooting this month.

No additional details have been released — including the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

