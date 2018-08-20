National Weather Service investigates reports of possible tornado in Delavan

DELAVAN — The National Weather Service is investigating a possible tornado touchdown in Delavan in Walworth County Monday night, Aug. 20.
According to a statement from the NWS, there were reports of funnel clouds, windows broken and multiple trees down.
The report came in from the NWS around 8 p.m.
The NWS is looking into these reports. This story will be updated as we learn more.
Heavy rain was falling across southeast Wisconsin Monday, with a flash flood watch in effect through Tuesday morning. In the Madison area, the NWS issued a flash flood warning, with the NWS reporting between four to seven inches of rain as of about 8 p.m.
