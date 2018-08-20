National Weather Service investigates reports of possible tornado in Delavan

DELAVAN — The National Weather Service is investigating a possible tornado touchdown in Delavan in Walworth County Monday night, Aug. 20.

According to a statement from the NWS, there were reports of funnel clouds, windows broken and multiple trees down.

The report came in from the NWS around 8 p.m.

BREAKING: Possible tornado at 8pm in Delavan in Walworth county. Broken windows and multiple trees down. And horrible flooding continues west of Madison. Over 9" of rain in Verona. Please send any reports or photos of Delavan if you have them. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/2U4175O9eD — Tom Wachs (@Tom_Wachs) August 21, 2018

The NWS is looking into these reports. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Heavy rain was falling across southeast Wisconsin Monday, with a flash flood watch in effect through Tuesday morning. In the Madison area, the NWS issued a flash flood warning, with the NWS reporting between four to seven inches of rain as of about 8 p.m.

