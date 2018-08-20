× ‘No danger to the public:’ Gas leak prompts evacuation of Kenosha apartment complex

KENOSHA — Firefighters on Monday morning, Aug. 20 responded to the Villa Rose Apartment complex on Sheridan Road in Kenosha for reports of a gas leak. The apartment complex was evacuated.

Upon arrival, deputies reported a strong smell of natural gas in the area. We Energies was called out to the scene.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, early indications are that a construction crew struck and broke a natural gas pipe while working in the area.

After officials assessed the situation they determined that there is no danger to the public. Roads are open to traffic and area residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to any surrounding structures.