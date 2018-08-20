× Racine police seek suspects accused of firing at 17-year-old bicyclist during robbery

RACINE — Racine police are seeking suspects after a robbery and shots fired incident on Sunday night, Aug. 19.

It happened near 16th and Phillips.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was riding his bike in an alley in the area when he was approached by two suspects. One produced a gun and demanded money — shooting the gun, striking the victim in the left arm.

The suspects then fled the scene with a small amount of money.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.