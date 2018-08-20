Recognize them? West Allis police need your help to identify 3 theft suspects

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police need your help identifying three people involved in a theft that happened at Burlington Coat Factory.

Police say the suspects stole about $1,000 worth of merchandise.

Subject #1 described as black female, about 20-30 years of age, 180-220 pounds, with black hair. She was last seen wearing a red short sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and gold sandals.

Subject #2 described as black female, about 20-25 years of age, 240-260 pounds, with orange hair. She was last seen wearing a red Ohio Buckeyes sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red sandals.

Subject #3 described as black female, about 20-25 years of age, 105-130 pounds, with black hair. She was last seen wearing black halter top, blue jean shorts, and tan sandals.

A fourth suspect has been identified, but not yet arrested.

If you know the subject(s) or anything related to this investigation, please contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.