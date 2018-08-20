Video of traffic stop creates outrage, confusion: ‘There’s no reason to be outraged if you know the truth’

MILWAUKEE — We are waiting to receive dashcam video of a high-risk traffic stop near 6th and Walnut in Milwaukee Sunday, Aug. 19 that ended in community outrage and confusion.

Several community members were watching as that traffic stop unfolded. Many of them captured the incident on their mobile phones, but in one video, a racial comment was made — and many people were upset with who they thought said it.

Commotion was heard by a bystander as sheriff’s deputies pointed guns toward a car at the scene on Sunday.

“Why are your guns drawn though?” one person was heard yelling.

“Because you’re not white,” said another person.

That comment quickly spread on social media. Many people were under the impression that a law enforcement officer said it.

“There’s no reason to be outraged if you know the truth. There is no cause that any of one our officers involved in this incident made any such statement,” said Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt during a news conference late Sunday.

One woman told FOX6 News she was standing next to the man who did say it.

“It was an older gentleman, about 65, that was alongside of me,” said Kerry Gruentzel.

Schmidt said deputies were handling another call when they say a car sped by, reaching speeds of 85 miles-per-hour.

“Our officers are trained. It’s time to pull the weapons out. We don’t know what’s in the car,” said Schmidt.

Despite the racial comment, both the driver and passenger of the car were arrested without issue.

“I don’t know why he would say that. He just wants to bring up trouble, I guess,” said Gruentzel.

“Everybody went home safe. No one was harmed and for that, I’m thankful,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt said both the driver and passenger were cited and released.

Again, we are expecting dashcam video of this incident to be released soon.