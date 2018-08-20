‘Walk through brand new homes:’ The 2018 MBA Parade of Homes runs through Labor Day

BROOKFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Parade of Homes at Lilly Crossing in Brookfield. The 2018 MBA Parade of Homes runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3.
About 2018 MBA Parade of Homes (website)
Visitors can walk through brand new homes built by MBA Members - Southeastern Wisconsin’s top home builders.
Each Parade Subdivision featured the latest in interior and exterior design, decorating trends, new and sustainable building techniques, and cutting-edge technologies.
The Parade of Homes is a nationally-recognized local event that began in the 1940s and features premier subdivisions and model homes in our region. The 2018 Parade of Homes will feature brand new must-see model homes built by southeastern Wisconsin’s most experienced home builders.