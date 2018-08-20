‘Walk through brand new homes:’ The 2018 MBA Parade of Homes runs through Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Parade of Homes at Lilly Crossing in Brookfield. The 2018 MBA Parade of Homes runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About 2018 MBA Parade of Homes (website)

Visitors can walk through brand new homes built by MBA Members - Southeastern Wisconsin’s top home builders. Each Parade Subdivision featured the latest in interior and exterior design, decorating trends, new and sustainable building techniques, and cutting-edge technologies.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video