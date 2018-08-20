× ‘We welcome all the ragers:’ Travis Scott to peform at Fiserv Forum Dec. 9

MILWAUKEE — Travis Scott, a multiplatinum superstar known for his explosively wild performances, will play at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Dec. 9, as part of his “ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE” tour.

According to a news release from Fiserv Forum officials, tickets for the show at the new Bucks’ arena, which opens Aug. 26, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.

“We welcome Travis Scott and all the ragers to Fiserv Forum on Dec. 9. We are looking forward to a great night hosting one of music’s rising young superstars,” said Raj Saha, Fiserv Forum GM in the release.

According to the release, Scott’s biggest tour yet will bring the amusement park of his chart-dominating, critically-acclaimed blockbuster ASTROWORLD to life on stage. ASTROWORLD has retained its spot at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 for a second week in a row. Of his live shows, Billboard has written, “Travis Scott’s penchant for raging, off-the-wall live shows have become an essential part of his career.”

Like the wildest rollercoaster imaginable, the Missouri City, Texas-born and Los Angeles-based Scott flips popular music, culture and fashion upside down. Bathed in bright lights, scents of carnival pleasures and the climactic screams of millions worldwide, his third full-length album, ASTROWORLD, earned the “second highest debut of the year,” and raised the bar by achieving the “biggest ever first-week streaming total for Sony Music” with 349.43 million streams worldwide in under seven days.