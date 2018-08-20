What milk is right for you and your family? A registered dietitian weighs in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Holy cow are there a lot of milks to choose from these days! Registered dietitian Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme joins Real Milwaukee to help us identify the differences and decided what's best for us.

• The FDA recently announced that they are reviewing all of the milks out there and the standard identity of milk! These are used to ensure that foods have the characteristics expected by consumers, especially nutrition information.

• There is a wide variety of milks on the market today and they vary when it comes to protein, vitamins and just overall nutrition profiles.

1. Cow`s milk is still the best milk choice for kids

One 8 oz cup of cow's milk includes 9 essential nutrients:

Protein (8 grams)

Calcium

Phosphorus

Vitamin B12

Riboflavin

Pantothenic Acid

Vitamin A

Vitamin D

Niacin

Health benefits of cow's milk and milk-based products include:

Improved bone health

Lower risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension and type 2 diabetes

Kids should be given cows milk for the protein and vitamins

Unless they have a milk allergy

Nut milks are not recommended for children due to their low protein content

A common complaint of cow`s milk is tummy troubles, lactose is the sugar in milk and often times adults age and aren't able to digest it.

Good news, yogurt has less lactose than milk because of it's bacteria! It's fermentation process allows for healthy bacteria, known as probiotics!

Good for digestion and tummy troubles. Greek or Icelandic Yogurts are a great choice.

Soy Milk, it`s plant-based and free of lactose, gluten and eggs. The benefit of soy milk is 7 grams of soy protein! Fairlife Milk, it has double the protein of cow`s milk and the lactose is actually removed in processing!

Skim or Whole or 2%?

The fat content of milk is where many of its nutrients are found and it's a myth that fat free (or skim) milk is best.

Vitamin A, vitamin K2, Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids

When you remove the fat to create skim milk, you're removing a lot of those nutrients, too!

Consider buying Organic or Omega 3 fortified milk!

Whole Milk: contains all of original fat

2% Milk: 1 tsp. fat in each cup

1% Milk: ½ tsp. of fat in each cup

Skim or fat-free milk: almost zero fat

Plant-Based Milks