What milk is right for you and your family? A registered dietitian weighs in

MILWAUKEE -- Holy cow are there a lot of milks to choose from these days! Registered dietitian Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme joins Real Milwaukee to help us identify the differences and decided what's best for us.
• The FDA recently announced that they are reviewing all of the milks out there and the standard identity of milk! These are used to ensure that foods have the characteristics expected by consumers, especially nutrition information.
• There is a wide variety of milks on the market today and they vary when it comes to protein, vitamins and just overall nutrition profiles.
1. Cow`s milk is still the best milk choice for kids
One 8 oz cup of cow's milk includes 9 essential nutrients:
Protein (8 grams)
- Calcium
- Phosphorus
- Vitamin B12
- Riboflavin
- Pantothenic Acid
- Vitamin A
- Vitamin D
- Niacin
Health benefits of cow's milk and milk-based products include:
- Improved bone health
- Lower risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension and type 2 diabetes
- Kids should be given cows milk for the protein and vitamins
Unless they have a milk allergy
- Nut milks are not recommended for children due to their low protein content
- A common complaint of cow`s milk is tummy troubles, lactose is the sugar in milk and often times adults age and aren't able to digest it.
- Good news, yogurt has less lactose than milk because of it's bacteria! It's fermentation process allows for healthy bacteria, known as probiotics!
- Good for digestion and tummy troubles. Greek or Icelandic Yogurts are a great choice.
- Soy Milk, it`s plant-based and free of lactose, gluten and eggs. The benefit of soy milk is 7 grams of soy protein! Fairlife Milk, it has double the protein of cow`s milk and the lactose is actually removed in processing!
Skim or Whole or 2%?
- The fat content of milk is where many of its nutrients are found and it's a myth that fat free (or skim) milk is best.
- Vitamin A, vitamin K2, Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids
- When you remove the fat to create skim milk, you're removing a lot of those nutrients, too!
- Consider buying Organic or Omega 3 fortified milk!
- Whole Milk: contains all of original fat
- 2% Milk: 1 tsp. fat in each cup
- 1% Milk: ½ tsp. of fat in each cup
- Skim or fat-free milk: almost zero fat
Plant-Based Milks
- Many of us are looking for nutrients from other sources than a glass of milk
- According to Nielsen's, almond milk, for instance, has seen sales grow 250 percent over the past five years.
- Some of the alternative milks are lower calorie and have more calcium and vitamin D than a cup of cow`s milk. They are low in protein, however, if you get protein from other foods this is a good option for you!
- Some people find they prefer almond, coconut, cashew or hazelnut
- Can serve as a flavoring or add to coffee, but watch out for the ones with added sugars
- Also, you have to drink a full 8oz glass, a dollop in your coffee just wont do!